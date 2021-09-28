WATCH NOW: Waterloo fourth graders take on Mayor Hart in downtown fun run

WATERLOO — Hundreds of fourth-graders gathered at the Riverloop Expo Plaza on Tuesday for the annual Mayor’s Fun Run through downtown Waterloo.

The event, in its 22nd year, is meant to encourage children to make healthy food choices and to stay active each day.

Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart, participating in the event for his fifth time, took time prior to the run to pump up students from each of the 14 public and private schools in attendance.

State Rep. Timi Brown-Powers spoke prior to the run, promoting healthy alternatives to sugary beverages, with fourth-grade volunteers on hand to show the amount of sugar in several popular sodas and energy drinks.

Then began the fun as the students lined up class by class and took off on a one-mile run through downtown with the goal of beating Mayor Hart to the finish line.

Students were rewarded with a healthy lunch and music from Hip Hop Literacy 319 after the race.

