WATCH NOW: Waterloo fourth graders take on Mayor Hart in downtown fun run

Fourth graders take off from the starting line Tuesday during the annual Mayor's Fun Run in downtown Waterloo.
Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart takes video of the fourth graders gathered at Riverloop Expo Plaza prior to the fun run.
Fourth graders take off from the starting line Tuesday during the annual Mayor's Fun Run in downtown Waterloo.
Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart takes video with his cellphone as fourth graders take off from the starting line Tuesday during the annual Mayor's Fun Run in downtown Waterloo.
Fourth graders near the finish line Tuesday during the annual Mayor's Fun Run in downtown Waterloo.
Waterloo fourth graders from public and private schools gather at the Riverloop Expo Plaza prior to the annual Mayor's Fun Run in downtown Waterloo.
Iowa Rep. Timi Brown-Powers speaks Tuesday during the annual Mayor's Fun Run in downtown Waterloo.
Fourth graders near the finish line Tuesday during the annual Mayor's Fun Run in downtown Waterloo.
WATERLOO — Hundreds of fourth-graders gathered at the Riverloop Expo Plaza on Tuesday for the annual Mayor’s Fun Run through downtown Waterloo.
The event, in its 22nd year, is meant to encourage children to make healthy food choices and to stay active each day.
Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart, participating in the event for his fifth time, took time prior to the run to pump up students from each of the 14 public and private schools in attendance.
Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart led private and public school fourth graders in the annual Mayor's Fun Run on Tuesday.
Chris Zoeller
State Rep. Timi Brown-Powers spoke prior to the run, promoting healthy alternatives to sugary beverages, with fourth-grade volunteers on hand to show the amount of sugar in several popular sodas and energy drinks.
Then began the fun as the students lined up class by class and took off on a one-mile run through downtown with the goal of beating Mayor Hart to the finish line.
Students were rewarded with a healthy lunch and music from Hip Hop Literacy 319 after the race.
Photos: Annual Mayor's Fun Run in downtown Waterloo
Fun Run 1
Fourth graders take off from the starting line Tuesday during the annual Mayor's Fun Run in downtown Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Fun Run 2
Fourth graders take off from the starting line Tuesday during the annual Mayor's Fun Run in downtown Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Fun Run 3
Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart takes video with his cellphone as fourth graders take off from the starting line Tuesday during the annual Mayor's Fun Run in downtown Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Fun Run 4
Fourth graders near the finish line Tuesday during the annual Mayor's Fun Run in downtown Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Fun Run 5
Waterloo fourth graders from public and private schools gather at the Riverloop Expo Plaza prior to the annual Mayor's Fun Run in downtown Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Fun Run 6
Iowa Rep. Timi Brown-Powers speaks Tuesday during the annual Mayor's Fun Run in downtown Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Fun Run 7
Fourth graders near the finish line Tuesday during the annual Mayor's Fun Run in downtown Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Fun Run 8
Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart takes video of the fourth graders gathered at Riverloop Expo Plaza prior to the fun run.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Fun Run 9
Fourth graders take off from the starting line Tuesday during the annual Mayor's Fun Run in downtown Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Fun Run 10
Waterloo fourth graders from public and private schools gather at the Riverloop Expo Plaza prior to the annual Mayor's Fun Run in downtown Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Fun Run 11
Waterloo fourth graders from public and private schools gather at the Riverloop Expo Plaza prior to the annual Mayor's Fun Run in downtown Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Fun Run 12
Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart speaks Tuesday during the annual Mayor's Fun Run in downtown Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Fun Run 13
Fourth graders take off from the starting line Tuesday during the annual Mayor's Fun Run in downtown Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Fun Run 14
Fourth graders cross the Park Avenue bridge Tuesday during the annual Mayor's Fun Run in downtown Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Fun Run 15
Fourth graders near the finish line Tuesday during the annual Mayor's Fun Run in downtown Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Fun Run 16
Fourth graders near the finish line Tuesday during the annual Mayor's Fun Run in downtown Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Fun Run 17
Fourth graders near the finish line Tuesday during the annual Mayor's Fun Run in downtown Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Fun Run 18
Fourth graders near the finish line Tuesday during the annual Mayor's Fun Run in downtown Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!