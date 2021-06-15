 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Rep. Smith invites supporters to "come as you are" in campaign kick-off
Dozens came to help State Rep. Ras Smith launch his campaign for Iowa governor on Tuesday.

After making the announcement earlier in the day, Tuesday evening's event gave Smith the opportunity to make his case for the governor's office in front of family and supporters at the RiverLoop Amphitheatre in downtown Waterloo.

Rev. Belinda Creighton-Smith, Ras' mother, gave the invocation while Kenesha Davis sang "America the Beautiful" and the Black national anthem.

With east Waterloo, of which he is a native, as his backdrop, Smith strode down the amphitheater steps as "Lead Me" by CeeLo Green played over the loudspeaker. 

State Rep. Ras Smith launches gubernatorial campaign.

Smith invited the crowd to "be a part of this campaign, a part of this movement" and, invoking his campaign slogan, to "come as you are."

The phrase, Smith said, was uttered by his mother as she pleaded with members of their congregation who were hesitant to attend Easter service one year since they could not afford nice church clothes. 

"Sometimes, tradition can be a barrier," he said, not wanting a lack of clothing or money to keep people from engaging in their community. 

Smith, who was first elected to the Iowa House of Representatives in 2016, is the first Democrat to enter the race for a Democratic primary next year. 

