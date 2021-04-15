WATCH NOW: Native American activist Maria Pearson subject of Wartburg student documentary

WAVERLY – Maria Pearson was known as an activist, warrior and peacemaker.

Pearson, who spent the last 16 years of her life in Iowa, was a catalyst and driving force behind the creation of the landmark Iowa Burial Protections Act and the federal Native American Grave and Repatriation Act of 1990.

She is also the subject of a new Simplex Stories documentary, “My People’s Bones: The Life & Fight of Maria Pearson,” which premieres at 2 p.m. Monday via Wartburg Knight Vision. The film was created and produced as a course project by a group of fourth-year Wartburg College students graduating from the Department of Journalism & Communication.

“We were offered topics on three different women, all influential women in Iowa. I read about Maria and felt drawn to her and her passion for her culture,” recalled Silvia Oakland, writer and producer.

Pearson, who is buried in Ames, was a member of the Turtle Clan of the Yankton Sioux. Her Yankton name translated as Running Moccasins, and she revered her grandmother Minnie Flute’s Yankton teachings, traditions and customs. In an Ames Tribune article, she recalled hearing her grandmother’s spirit telling her to stand up for her people.