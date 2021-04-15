WATCH NOW: Native American activist Maria Pearson subject of Wartburg student documentary

WAVERLY – Maria Pearson was known as an activist, warrior and peacemaker.
Pearson, who spent the last 16 years of her life in Iowa, was a catalyst and driving force behind the creation of the landmark Iowa Burial Protections Act and the federal Native American Grave and Repatriation Act of 1990.
She is also the subject of a new Simplex Stories documentary, “My People’s Bones: The Life & Fight of Maria Pearson,” which premieres at 2 p.m. Monday via Wartburg Knight Vision. The film was created and produced as a course project by a group of fourth-year Wartburg College students graduating from the Department of Journalism & Communication.
“We were offered topics on three different women, all influential women in Iowa. I read about Maria and felt drawn to her and her passion for her culture,” recalled Silvia Oakland, writer and producer.
Pearson, who is buried in Ames, was a member of the Turtle Clan of the Yankton Sioux. Her Yankton name translated as Running Moccasins, and she revered her grandmother Minnie Flute’s Yankton teachings, traditions and customs. In an Ames Tribune article, she recalled hearing her grandmother’s spirit telling her to stand up for her people.
She did that in 1971 during what became known as the Glenwood Incident, said videographer Nathan Stephany, a Wartburg senior whose home is only 10 minutes Pearson’s gravesite in an Ames cemetery.
“You can read about the Glenwood Incident, and then there’s a big stretch of about 20 years where there wasn’t anything out there the 1990s,” Stephany explained.
In 1971, Pearson’s husband John was a district engineer with the Iowa Highway Commission (now Iowa Department of Transportation). He told her about finding remains of 26 pioneers while on a highway construction project near Council Bluffs. The pioneers were reburied in a nearby cemetery. A Native American woman, her baby and artifacts found at the same site were sent to the Iowa State Archeologist.
Pearson was appalled by the treatment of the indigenous remains. Dressed in her Yankton Sioux ceremonial regalia, she visited then-Gov. Robert Ray in Des Moines. Eventually, the remains were reburied in the same cemetery with the settlers.
“She was guided by the beliefs of her grandmother, which are different than our perspective on death. Death is the great mystery, a spirit journey. When bones are removed from the ground, the spirit journey is disrupted,” explained Stucker, digital producer for Simplex Stories.
Pearson's efforts lead to Iowa’s landmark 1976 legislation as the first in the nation to protect Native American graves and provide repatriation of remains. She worked with local, national and international governments to educate them about the importance of indigenous culture.
Editor and assistant videographer Dominic Hanson was impressed by what the team’s research uncovered about Pearson. “I saw how her work impacted people,” he said.
The team included Anshika Singh, graphic designer; and Lauren Wisdom, project manager. The group researched Pearson’s life, tracking down relatives and making contact with people who knew her. They taped numerous interviews, some via Zoom due to COVID-19 restrictions, including former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad, who was serving in the state legislature when the 1976 law was passed.
The Ames History Museum was an invaluable resource, providing materials, information, artifacts and contacts for the project, Oakland said. The team also created a website, www.mypeoplesbones.com.
There were a few bumps in the road, Hanson said, such as having to scrap a chunk of the film and replace it when two media sources requested payment for the rights to use their material. “We had zero budget,” Stephany added.
When the team viewed their finished 15-minute documentary, “I was very proud of what we put together. It was very much a ‘wow!’ Everyone is proud of their work,” Oakland said.
Preceding “My People’s Bones” are two other documentaries: “Letters from a Young State,” which tells the story of Swedish author Fredrika Bremer at 1 p.m., and “Changing Hearts and Minds: The Ruby Sutton Story,” which tells the story of social justice advocate Ruby Sutton at 1:30 p.m.