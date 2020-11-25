WATCH NOW: Jaxon Hansen's spinal cord injury has brought out 'best in humanity'

‘Incomplete’ blessing

July 19 was a sweltering day, hovering near 90 degrees, and Jaxon and his friends were chilling near a pond. Jaxon dove in, but he must have struck something underwater. He was unconscious when he was pulled from the water, and “they weren’t sure he had a pulse,” Jess recalled.

“Once they got him to the emergency room in Waterloo, he had a slight pulse and began to come to a little bit. They believed he had a significant spinal cord injury and airlifted him to Iowa City right away. He was put on a ventilator before he was placed on the helicopter.”

At Stead Family Children’s Hospital, doctors determined he had injured a mid-cervical vertebra. “Jaxon was awake enough to say there was no feeling in his chest, arms and legs. Doctors wouldn’t be sure of the severity of damage until surgery.”

During the three- to four-hour surgery, surgeons were pleased to see the spinal cord was not severed, and there were no bone fractures. A permanent spinal cage was implanted around the C5 vertebra for support.

“The spinal cord was very severely bruised. The doctors said it was the best-case scenario because it was an ‘incomplete’ injury,” Jess said.