WATCH NOW: Janesville soldier feted with German feast at end of WWII

According to military history accounts, it was the only sector of the American front line where the Germans failed to advance. Boeck and his comrades were up against armored units which were hand picked by Adolf Hitler himself to conduct the offensive.

The battle began Dec. 16, 1944 and lasted until Dec. 28. Boeck noted that World War II and Civil War historian Stephen A. Ambrose, in his book “Citizen Soldiers,” said the battle of Elsenborn Ridge was the most important engagement of the Ardennes offensive, comparing it to Little Round Top at the Battle of Gettysburg in the Civil War.

“We threw 340,000 rounds of artillery” at the Germans, Boeck said, including 33,000 rounds in about 90 minutes the last day of the battle. “The ground was almost rumbling with artillery.”

His job was to maintain and repair communications lines for the rifle companies so the commanders could direct fire. The rifle companies waited until the Germans got within 50 yard before opening fire – within range of American rifles, but outside the range of German grenades.

He recalled the last day of the battle, the beaten Germans came out of the woods to gather their dead and wounded in captured American ambulances.