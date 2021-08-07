WATCH NOW: Iowa Irish Fest fills the streets with green

WATERLOO — A sea of green once again filled the streets of Waterloo on Saturday.

Returning for its 15th year, the annual Iowa Irish Fest is no longer a virtual affair, but a live in-person festival filled with the sights and sounds of Ireland.

Festivalgoers, who last year could only watch virtually from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, came in droves seeking food and entertainment from dozens of vendors.

Hundreds of lawn chairs were lined up in rows in Lincoln Park and other stage areas as people sought the prime spot to hear music from 19 groups over the three-day festival, with Gaelic Storm headlining the main stage on Saturday evening.

Sporting events took place in and around Lincoln Park, including a motorcycle Celtic Cruise, the Shamrock 'N' Run 5K race, and a rugby tournament at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.

Dozens of booths showcased the Irish arts and culture. Workshops were given on a number of topics, including language, blacksmithing, history and even whiskey tasting.

The festival continues Sunday in Waterloo. A full list of the day's activities can be found at iowairishfest.com.

