WATCH NOW: Fuel tanker crashes into Waterloo home

WATERLOO -- Waterloo firefighters have evacuated part of a neighborhood after a fuel tanker truck slammed into a house this morning.

Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue are working to free the driver.

The initial crash appeared to be at Hammond and Ridgeway between the semi tanker and a minivan, and the semi apparently lost control and continued a short distance down Ridgeway where it struck two parked SUVs in a driveway and then slammed into the house.

The resident inside was sleeping in a downstairs bedroom in the corner where the impact happened. He awoke to the crash and was able to exit through the back door without injury.

The hazmat team has been mustered to handle the fuel spill, which is draining down the street.

The crash happened shortly before 6:45 a.m. at Hammond and Ridgeway avenues.

This story will be updated.

Fuel tanker crashes into Waterloo home crash3.jpg Waterloo firefighters at the scene of a fuel tanker crash on Thursday, Aug. 20. The tanker crashed into a home at Hammond and Ridgeway avenues. crash4.jpg Firefighters worked to free the driver of a fuel tanker that crashed into a home at Hammond and Ridgeway avenues in Waterloo. crash5.jpg Waterloo Police at the scene of a fuel tanker crash at Ridgeway and Hammond avenues in Waterloo. crash1.jpg A Kwik Trip fuel tanker crashed into a Waterloo home at Hammond and Ridgeway avenues just before 6:45 a.m. Thursday in Waterloo. crash2.jpg Tanker crash

