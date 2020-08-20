 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Fuel tanker crashes into Waterloo home
0 comments
breaking featured

WATCH NOW: Fuel tanker crashes into Waterloo home

WATERLOO -- Waterloo firefighters have evacuated part of a neighborhood after a fuel tanker truck slammed into a house this morning.

Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue are working to free the driver.

The initial crash appeared to be at Hammond and Ridgeway between the semi tanker and a minivan, and the semi apparently lost control and continued a short distance down Ridgeway where it struck two parked SUVs in a driveway and then slammed into the house.

The resident inside was sleeping in a downstairs bedroom in the corner where the impact happened. He awoke to the crash and was able to exit through the back door without injury.

The hazmat team has been mustered to handle the fuel spill, which is draining down the street.

The crash happened shortly before 6:45 a.m. at Hammond and Ridgeway avenues.

This story will be updated.

Fuel tanker crashes into Waterloo home

A fuel tanker crashed into a Waterloo home just before 6:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.

crash3.jpg

crash3.jpg

  • JEFF REINITZ Courier Staff
  • Updated
  • 0

Waterloo firefighters at the scene of a fuel tanker crash on Thursday, Aug. 20. The tanker crashed into a home at Hammond and Ridgeway avenues.

crash4.jpg

crash4.jpg

  • JEFF REINITZ Courier Staff
  • Updated
  • 0

Firefighters worked to free the driver of a fuel tanker that crashed into a home at Hammond and Ridgeway avenues in Waterloo.

crash5.jpg

crash5.jpg

  • JEFF REINITZ Courier Staff
  • Updated
  • 0

Waterloo Police at the scene of a fuel tanker crash at Ridgeway and Hammond avenues in Waterloo.

crash1.jpg

crash1.jpg

  • JEFF REINITZ Courier Staff
  • Updated
  • 0

A Kwik Trip fuel tanker crashed into a Waterloo home at Hammond and Ridgeway avenues just before 6:45 a.m. Thursday in Waterloo.

0 comments
0
0
6
8
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News