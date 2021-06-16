WATCH NOW: Eight Over Eighty recipients celebrated at ceremony

CEDAR FALLS — Friends, family and co-workers gathered Wednesday at the Diamond Event Center to honor this year's recipients of The Courier's Eight Over Eighty award for the impact they’ve had in their community.
Highlighting their service and volunteerism in their communities spanning over decades, the ceremony gave each nominee the chance to speak to the crowd and thank those who nominated them and those in attendance who came to show their support.
Also in attendance were some of last year's recipients, since a ceremony was not able to be held due to COVID-19 crowd restrictions.
This year’s winners are:
Ann Phillips
Ron & Mary Esther Pullin
Tom DeLong
Liane Nichols
Luane Lorenzen
Donald Frazier
Stan and Bev McCadam
Kay Connelly
Sponsors of this year’s event are Western Home Communities, Cedar Valley Hospice and the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa.
Photos: The Courier's 11th annual Eight Over Eighty ceremony
