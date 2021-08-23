WATCH NOW: Doggie dip days of summer

Carlie Jo carries her F1 mini Goldendoodle, Josie, through the pool at the Falls Aquatic Center on Monday during the annual Doggie Dip in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
A girl encourages her dog to jump off the diving board at the Falls Aquatic Center on Monday during the annual Doggie Dip in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Adysen Workman of Waterloo and her American lab, Maxine, come down the water slide at the Falls Aquatic Center on Monday during the annual Doggie Dip in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Murphy, an American Staffordshire Terrier and Rottweiler mix, jumps off the diving board after a tennis ball thrown by Brandon Conrad at the Falls Aquatic Center on Monday during the annual Doggie Dip in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
A dog leaps from the diving board at the Falls Aquatic Center on Monday during the annual Doggie Dip in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
A dog swims with a floating toy at the Falls Aquatic Center on Monday during the annual Doggie Dip in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
A dog shakes water from its coat at the Falls Aquatic Center on Monday during the annual Doggie Dip in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
A dog retrieves a frisbee at the Falls Aquatic Center on Monday during the annual Doggie Dip in Cedar Falls.
