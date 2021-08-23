WATCH NOW: Doggie dip days of summer

 Skip to main content
CEDAR FALLS — With school children returning to their classrooms on Monday, the summer swimming season is all but over. 

The only thing left to do at the Falls Aquatic Center was to invite every dog in the Cedar Valley and their owners into the pool to help closeout summer for good. 

Hundreds of canines packed the pool with their companions as they socialized with other dogs, jumped from the diving boards and slid down the water slides. 

Hundreds of dogs and their owners packed the Falls Aquatic Center on Monday during the annual Doggie Dip in Cedar Falls.

Dogs were allowed to bring three human friends as they were given free reign of the facility. 

The annual event is sponsored by Community Bank & Trust.

