WATCH NOW: Christmas With Wartburg heralds season with free online concert Dec. 23

WAVERLY – In its 73-year history, Christmas with Wartburg has heralded each holiday season, celebrating the birth of Christ through the gift of music. This year is no exception, but there are a few changes because of the coronavirus pandemic, said Director Lee Nelson.

The concert will premiere online at 7 p.m. Dec. 23, and the public can stream the performance for free at www.wartburg.edu/christmas. There will be no live concerts.

“The format will look different than it has in previous years. There is narration and all of the ensembles perform, but we chose to record the groups individually. There isn’t a backdrop, but we decorated each area for Christmas where each group was recorded. We never had more than one group in the spaces at a time, and we followed COVID safety protocols,” said Nelson, Wartburg’s Patricia R. Zahn Chair in choral conducing.

Chris Knudson, marketing and communication director, created a new “Holy Family” graphic for the concert.

The performance will be archived for those who are unable to watch the premiere. A recording of the 2019 Christmas with Wartburg production, “Behold the Mystery,” will premiere online at 7 p.m. Dec. 4 at the same website.