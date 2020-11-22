WATCH NOW: Christmas With Wartburg heralds season with free online concert Dec. 23

WAVERLY – In its 73-year history, Christmas with Wartburg has heralded each holiday season, celebrating the birth of Christ through the gift of music. This year is no exception, but there are a few changes because of the coronavirus pandemic, said Director Lee Nelson.
The concert will premiere online at 7 p.m. Dec. 23, and the public can stream the performance for free at www.wartburg.edu/christmas. There will be no live concerts.
“The format will look different than it has in previous years. There is narration and all of the ensembles perform, but we chose to record the groups individually. There isn’t a backdrop, but we decorated each area for Christmas where each group was recorded. We never had more than one group in the spaces at a time, and we followed COVID safety protocols,” said Nelson, Wartburg’s Patricia R. Zahn Chair in choral conducing.
Chris Knudson, marketing and communication director, created a new “Holy Family” graphic for the concert.
The performance will be archived for those who are unable to watch the premiere. A recording of the 2019 Christmas with Wartburg production, “Behold the Mystery,” will premiere online at 7 p.m. Dec. 4 at the same website.
“Hope Awakens; Love’s New Dawn” is the theme. “It’s a very intentional theme during difficult times. There is not an absence of hope and love. We want to assure people that hope isn’t gone, it’s still present, and it is being awakened to usher in a new dawn of love, compassion and understanding. Love is transcending in new ways, perhaps unexpected ways,” he explained.
He believes the message is more important than ever, given the isolation and loneliness many people have experienced during the pandemic, and the year’s civil and social strife and upheaval around the country.
“The music and narrations are meant to remind the audience of the timeless Christmas story where and awakened hope and a renewed, selfless love for all people came to Earth and transformed the world forever.”
The production was recorded in individual segments throughout the fall in Wartburg College Chapel and Neumann Auditorium to keep students and faculty safe. Eight Wartburg groups are featured: the Wartburg Choir, Wind Ensemble, Castle Singers, Ritterchor men’s choir, the all-female St. Elizabeth Chorale, Kantorei (a liturgical choir), the Handbell Choir and Kammerstreicher (a string orchestra).
Nelson will direct the Wartburg Choir and Ritterchor. Leon Kuehner, a retired high school band director, is filling in for Craig Hancock, who is on sabbatical, to direct the Wind Ensemble. Nicki Toliver, associate director of choral activities, will conduct the Castle Singers and St. Elizabeth Chorale. Karen Black, cantor and college organist, will play the organ and lead Kantorei. Samuel Stapleton, visiting assistant professor of music, will direct Kammerstreicher.
Narrators are Don Meyer, Stephanie Klemetson and Travis Toliver. Suzanne Torkelson is accompanist.
There will be a mix of well-known and beloved hymns and carols, including “O Come, All Ye Faithful,” “Angels We Have Heard on High,” “Ding Dong! Merrily on High,” “Silent Night,” “Joy to the World,” “What Child,” “The First Noel,” “Wonderful Peace,” “My Lord Has Come,” “When Christmas Morn is Dawning” and others.
Black has written a new piece, “Night of Wonder,” with text by Rev. Paul Hoffman, which is performed by the Kantorei.
Students were concerned about not including “Night of Silence” in the concert, typically a massed performance of the ensembles with audience participation. Instead, organizers created a virtual choir, inviting alumni, family members, students and friends to submit videos of themselves singing “Silent Night.” The videos were compiled and incorporated into the finale. Wartburg College President Darrel Colson and wife Christy submitted a video, as well, “a really special moment to close this concert,” Nelson said.
He admitted it was “surreal” to record CWW in mid-October. “I didn’t realize the visceral responwe would get from the students. We put up Christmas trees and garland, and each night, a group would come into record and there were tears of joy because they were so moved to be singing and performing again. It’s a virtual performance, but you still get the feelings of hope and love you get performing for an audience.
“And I didn’t realize how much this concert means to the hearts, minds and souls of the students performing. There’s this feeling of tradition and carrying on messages of hope and love at Christmas that these concerts provide each year,” Nelson added.
