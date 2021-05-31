WATCH NOW: And the bands play on! Metro municipal bands ready for summer concert series

In the good ol’ summertime, a municipal band playing rousing marches, catchy Broadway show tunes, wistful love songs, medleys and big band classics is a sentimental journey on the nostalgia train. So, all aboard for a music-packed summer with not one, but two summer band series.

The Cedar Falls Municipal Band opens its season on Tuesday at Overman Park in downtown Cedar Falls, while the Waterloo Municipal Band takes the stage Thursday at Waterloo’s RiverLoop Amphitheater. All concerts are free and begin at 7:30 p.m.

Long-time Cedar Falls band conductor Dennis Downs is excited to be back on the podium at Overman Park’s band shell after last year’s series was canceled due to coronavirus.

“It seems like it’s been a long time, like time ran so slow while we were in it last year, but now things are coming at us fast, and I have to keep my A game in mind. In my mind, and in my heart, everyone is ready for this,” he said.

“Once we start playing it will seem like last year never happened, like it was a bad dream.”