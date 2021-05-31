WATCH NOW: And the bands play on! Metro municipal bands ready for summer concert series

In the good ol’ summertime, a municipal band playing rousing marches, catchy Broadway show tunes, wistful love songs, medleys and big band classics is a sentimental journey on the nostalgia train. So, all aboard for a music-packed summer with not one, but two summer band series.
The Cedar Falls Municipal Band opens its season on Tuesday at Overman Park in downtown Cedar Falls, while the Waterloo Municipal Band takes the stage Thursday at Waterloo’s RiverLoop Amphitheater. All concerts are free and begin at 7:30 p.m.
Long-time Cedar Falls band conductor Dennis Downs is excited to be back on the podium at Overman Park’s band shell after last year’s series was canceled due to coronavirus.
“It seems like it’s been a long time, like time ran so slow while we were in it last year, but now things are coming at us fast, and I have to keep my A game in mind. In my mind, and in my heart, everyone is ready for this,” he said.
“Once we start playing it will seem like last year never happened, like it was a bad dream.”
His musicians are ready, too. “Most of our players are back. Our membership is around 44, but at this point in time, we’re just a little smaller – 40 or 41 players – because we’re sensitive to the spacing issue and stage arrangements for chairs and people.”
“Evening Glow” is this year’s theme, but Downs will open Tuesday’s concert with the band’s traditional opener, “Strike Up the Band.” The C.F. Municipal Band, founded in 1857, is one of Iowa’s oldest bands.
Additional performances are June 8, 15, 22, 29 and July 6, 13, 20 and 27. The band will perform at 4 p.m. June 27 during the Sturgis Falls Celebration. A Labor Day encore concert is planned at 7 p.m. Sept. 6. In case of rain, concerts will move to the band hall at 211 Washington St.
Popcorn and soft drinks will be available from the Cedar Falls Kiwanis Club. Pre-concert entertainment begins at 6:45 p.m. and will feature harpist Gaylord Stauffer Tuesday; Musica Ficta Brass, June 8; California Street Sax Quartet, June 15; Sugar Daddys, June 22; and Cedar Harmony Chorus Sweet Adelines, June 29. In July, performers will be Metropolitan Brass, July 6; CFMB German Band, July 13; New Horizons Band, July 20; CFMB Percussion Ensemble, July 27 and pianist David Smith, Sept. 6.
The Cedar River creates the backdrop for the Waterloo Municipal Band’s concerts in June and July at the RiverLoop Amphitheatre. Appropriately, this year’s theme is “Down by the Riverside.”
“I think people really enjoy coming out to hear music on those beautiful summer nights. It’s always so pleasant down by the river, and the scene is just amazing,” said Julie Anderson, Waterloo Municipal Band president.
The band, established in 1926, performed four concerts last summer during the pandemic.
This season, there will be 40 to 45 musicians for every concert, mostly veteran players with a smattering of new members. “What I get from players is that they’re excited to make music together again. We have missed that so much – music, the arts, are so much of our humanity, and we feel like we’ve lost so much of that with the pandemic,” she said.
Scott Muntefering and Danny Galyen trade off as band leaders. “I’m most excited about the mix of soloists and great conductors this year,” said Muntefering, Eugene and Ruth Weidler Drape Distinguished Professor in music education at Wartburg College in Waverly. He’ll conduct a series of anniversary celebration pieces at Thursday’s season opener.
At June 10 concert, the Sons of the American Legion Becker-Chapman Post will present a flag retirement ceremony with vocalist Bill Quibell performing “The Star-Spangled Banner.” The public can bring their tattered American flags for the ceremony. Simon Harding, Wartburg College jazz band director, will perform a saxophone solo in tribute to late band member Tom Burchers.
On June 17, Galyen, who is University of Northern Iowa director of bands, will be on the podium. Guest soloist will be Mike Short, a tuba player with the Des Moines Symphony Orchestra.
Galyen said he’s happy to be back together with the band and an audience to “create music together and do something positive. It’s very much needed.”
Also, June 24, Justin Mertz on the podium, associate director of bands and Panther Marching Band director at UNI; July 1, patriotic theme featuring Brian Pfaltzgraff, Wartburg College associate professor of voice, and a Salute to Service; July 8, Latino dance group and conductors Jason Weinberger, Brad Jensen, Diana Blake and Muntefering; July 15, Galyen conducting, soloist Stephanie Ycaza, UNI tuba and euphonium instructor, and a tribute to Bob Shafer, who played with the band until he was 90; and July 22, the season-ending concert.
Kid-friendly programming is being planned. COVID-19 protocol at the RiverLoop will include masks for anyone who has not been fully vaccinated. In case of inclement weather, concerts will be canceled.