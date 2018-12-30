Editor's Inbox web logo

 

JOE TEETZEN

DENVER --- Surprisingly, President Trump hasn't tweeted that he would be violently opposed to a border wall. Congress would pass the wall on the first vote in record time. Come on Donald, after two years, haven't you figured out how the Washington, political mindset works?

