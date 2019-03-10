WAVERLY — Wartburg College students and recent graduates were recognized for their work with student media at the annual Iowa College Media Association awards Feb. 7 in Des Moines.
Those receiving honors include:
Annika Wall, of Jesup, who took first place in the Best Page 1 category for “Wartburg College Dance Marathon Stomps Goal.” She also earned first place for Best Newscast with an 89.9-second news update on KWAR and an honorable mention in the Best News—Public Affairs division for her “Mallory” segment on Cedar Valley Today.
Jonathon Mohwinkle, of Aplington, who earned first place in Best Sportscasting for Wartburg versus Central football and third in the same category for Wartburg versus Dubuque men’s basketball. He also earned first place for Best Sports Broadcast for Wartburg versus Buena Vista men’s basketball coverage and second place in the same category for Wartburg men’s basketball versus Simpson, both on KWAR.
Miranda Fober, of Denver, who took third place in Best Short Documentary for her Capstone film, “When They Return.”
Megan Offerman, of Manchester, who took third place in Best Short Documentary for her Capstone film, “When They Return.” She also earned an honorable mention in the Best Newscast division for the March 23, 2018, edition of Cedar Valley Today.
Jenna Winter, of Hawkeye, who took third place in Best Short Documentary for her Capstone film, “When They Return.”
Aubree Taylor, of Waterloo, who earned an honorable mention in the Best Short Documentary division for her Capstone film “Bonnie Campbell.”
McKenzie Kielman, of Waverly, who earned an honorable mention in the Best Short Documentary division for her Capstone film “Bonnie Campbell.”
Robert Newell, of Waverly, who earned an honorable mention in the Best Newscast division for the March 23, 2018, edition of Cedar Valley Today.
Corbin Brungard, of Parkersburg, who earned first place for Best Sports Broadcast for Wartburg versus Buena Vista men’s basketball coverage on KWAR.
Student media advisers are Ron Johnson (Cedar Valley Today), Pam Ohrt (KWAR) and Jessica Martin (Trumpet). Penni Pier, the department chair, oversees the Capstone program. Cliff Brockman, professor emeritus at Wartburg, received the Eighmey Award from the association. It is given annually to “recognize an individual whose efforts have been instrumental in advancing the quality of media education in Iowa.”
