Wartburg’s President Colson to retire at end of academic year

WAVERLY — Darrel Colson, the 17th president of Wartburg College, will retire at the end of the academic year, bringing to close a 13-year tenure that started on July 1, 2009.

“When we consider only the satisfaction that we derive from the work, I’d likely never retire; and yet, we learned many years ago from a more experienced presidential couple that one of the most important, and yet difficult, decisions a president must make is when to step aside and pass the baton to another,” said Colson.

Colson and his wife, Christy, will return to Louisiana following his retirement. “Loving a place as much as we love Wartburg makes leaving difficult.”

Colson said leaving now, as the college prepares to finalize its new strategic plan and fundraising initiatives, will serve the college well as it looks toward the future.

“What a propitious time for a new president to join our community and to pursue those ends,” he said. “The college’s future is as bright now as we’ve ever seen it.”