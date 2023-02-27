WAVERLY — When Carrington Bush left Wartburg College for the Annual Biomedical Research Conference for Minoritized Scientists in Anaheim, Calif., last November, she got more than an opportunity present her research for other students and professionals.

“I saw so many braids, locs, laces (lace-front wigs) and Telfar (black-owned company) bags. For the first time, I really felt like I belonged in science,” Bush said. “At a PWI (predominantly white institution), it’s easy to feel like you don’t belong, especially in a STEM major where you are surrounded by people who don’t look like you. At the conference there were women who looked like me, had hair like mine. And they are all considered professional and successful.”

Bush presented “Effects of Induced Mild Traumatic Brain Injuries on Working and Spatial Memory in Mice,” research she conducted as part of her senior research project with a team of peers and a Wartburg faculty mentor.

Wartburg is helping students like Bush see themselves in STEM fields with the help of the IINspire Alliance, a three-state, 16-school group that works together to broaden the participation of underrepresented minorities in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The alliance is funded by the National Science Foundation.

At Wartburg, students in IINspire (which stands for Iowa, Illinois, Nebraska STEM Partnership for Innovation in Research and Education) can participate in a mentoring program, receive tutoring, attend professional development events and join community-building activities like picnics at professors’ homes, bowling and brownie study breaks. About 40 Wartburg students are eligible to receive IINspire program benefits, and nearly all take advantage of at least one opportunity throughout their time on campus.

“It’s important for students in the IINspire program to know that they belong at Wartburg and they can be successful scientists in their STEM field,” said Michaeleen Golay, an associate professor of biology and IINspire facilitator. “These opportunities, especially presenting at conferences, go a long way toward helping to put imposter syndrome to rest.”

Though this is not a new program — the alliance was formed in 2011 — the college continues to find new ways to help students and grow program visibility on campus to improve retention in these areas.

This academic year, the IINspire leadership team decided to put an extra emphasis on professional development, which meant that more students were able to attend regional and national conferences even if they weren’t presenting. So far, Wartburg IINspire students have attended or presented at six conferences across the country.

“These conferences are a great opportunity for our students to learn about how others present their research, hear keynote speakers and find their identity or belonging in the scientific community,” Golay said.

And at the IINspire Conference, faculty and students can learn more about how the other 15 schools are using their grant funding and find new ideas for Wartburg. In addition to the Student Opportunities Fair, this year’s sessions included things like “Demystifying the Graduate School Application Process” and “LinkedIn and Online Networking for Undergraduates.”

Joseline Robles Rosales, a senior neuroscience and Spanish major from Glendale, Ariz., also attended the conference in California and presented her collaborative senior research on “Effects of Maternal Parity on the Cognition of Mus musculus Pups.” She said she got just as much out of the experience being an attendee as she did being a presenter.

“As a Latina at a PWI, there is a preconceived notion that science is white. Science is male,” Robles Rosales added. “Getting to hear the success stories of the other students and professionals who overcame these same hurdles I am facing showed me that it is possible to succeed. I just may have to work a little harder.”

Golay, whose favorite piece of the program is the mentoring, is excited to see how the college can continue to grow opportunities on campus. Currently, the team is developing a seminar course that would help IINspire students bridge their four years on campus by focusing on creating community and building skills, confidence and a passion for STEM.