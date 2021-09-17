Wartburg College Opera Workshop to present ‘Brigadoon’

WAVERLY -- Wartburg College Opera Workshop will present “Brigadoon” at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 23, 24 and 25 in Neumann Auditorium.

The musical, by Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe, features Tommy Albright and Jeff Douglas, tourists from New York who get lost on a vacation in the Scottish Highlands. The two stumble into Brigadoon, a mythical village that appears for a single day once every hundred years. Tommy, who is engaged back in New York, falls in love with Fiona, a young woman from Brigadoon. Tommy is then forced to choose between returning to the new world that he knows and his New York fiancée or taking a chance on life and love in a mysterious new place.

“I'm looking forward to providing the Wartburg community with a performance that continues to carry us through challenging times. I love playing the character of Tommy Albright because he is such a relatable human being, who is looking for his place in the world,” said senior Ethan Beck, of Story City.