Wartburg College Opera Workshop to present ‘Brigadoon’

WAVERLY -- Wartburg College Opera Workshop will present “Brigadoon” at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 23, 24 and 25 in Neumann Auditorium.
The musical, by Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe, features Tommy Albright and Jeff Douglas, tourists from New York who get lost on a vacation in the Scottish Highlands. The two stumble into Brigadoon, a mythical village that appears for a single day once every hundred years. Tommy, who is engaged back in New York, falls in love with Fiona, a young woman from Brigadoon. Tommy is then forced to choose between returning to the new world that he knows and his New York fiancée or taking a chance on life and love in a mysterious new place.
“I'm looking forward to providing the Wartburg community with a performance that continues to carry us through challenging times. I love playing the character of Tommy Albright because he is such a relatable human being, who is looking for his place in the world,” said senior Ethan Beck, of Story City.
More than 30 Wartburg students are involved in the production, participating as named characters or townspeople of Brigadoon. The Wartburg College Opera Workshop is led by Wartburg professors Brian Pfaltzgraff and Jennifer Larson. The workshop runs year-round and is open to students with an interest in singing and performing.
Adult tickets are $15, and K-12 youth tickets are $5. The musical is free for Wartburg students with valid ID. All tickets are general admission. Wartburg student tickets will be given at the door when ID is presented. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to the show start time.
For more information about “Brigadoon” or to purchase tickets, visit www.wartburg.edu/musical.