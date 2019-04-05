Wartburg baseball Apr 5, 2019 Updated 40 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email A CLOSE CALLWartburg's Manny Jeffery gets the out before Coe's Jordan Kaplan gets to first base during Friday's game in Waverly. Coe posted a 4-1 win. KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER HIGH AND TIGHTWartburg's Bryce Butler ducks from a pitch during Friday's American Rivers Conference baseball game against Coe at Hertel Field in Waverly. The Kohawks topped the Knights, 4-1. KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Spillville man’s joke-filled obit gets worldwide notice Father's bizarre behavior before Fairbank slaying detailed Drug theft led to stabbing of Walker man, court told Independence man arrested for sexual abuse of a woman 3 times Man arrested for break-ins at medical offices promotion Progress 2017 promotion Best of the Best 2017 Print Ads Ad Vault 156893-2.pdf Apr 2, 2019 Ad Vault Gilbert Sale Yard - April Sale Bill Apr 2, 2019 Mfcp Po Box 1350, Iowa City, IA 52244 319-341-4358 Website Ad Vault CHURCH PAGE - April 5, 2019 Apr 5, 2019 Ad Vault March Spring Event Apr 3, 2019 Camp Site Rv 10036 Valley Ave., Cresco, IA 52136 563-547-5100 Website Ad Vault HOROSCOPE Apr 3, 2019 Ad Vault Steege GOH Subcontractor Page Mar 31, 2019 Ad Vault Subcontractor Ad - Steege Mar 31, 2019 Ad Vault HOROSCOPE Mar 31, 2019 Ad Vault Mortgage Ad Apr 3, 2019 Farmers State Bank 1009 Peoples Sq, Waterloo, IA 50702 319-827-1050 Website Ad Vault Subcontractor Ad - Ferson Mar 31, 2019 Dons TV Maximum Sight & Sound 4017 University Ave, Waterloo, IA 50701 319-234-0344 Website
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.