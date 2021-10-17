Wartburg alumna receives Gremmels Fellowship

WAVERLY — Anshika Singh, a 2021 Wartburg College graduate, is the recipient of the college’s Robert C. Gremmels Graduate Fellowship.

The $10,000 fellowship will be applied toward her graduate studies at Ball State University, Muncie, Indiana, where she is working toward a master’s degree in emerging media design and development. The program is designed to teach graduate students why successful messaging works while immersing them in hands-on learning experiences.

The scholarship was made possible by the Robert C. Gremmels Endowment Fund, created by a $200,000 gift from Harold and Grace Kurtz, Wartburg alumni who graduated in 1958 and 1961, respectively. The fund honors Gremmels, a professor emeritus who served the college from 1960 to 1993. He also was the first Wartburg graduate to earn a master’s degree in journalism.

At Ball State, Singh also serves as a graduate assistant social media content creator and graphic designer for Sponsored Projects Administration. After earning her master’s degree, she hopes to work in advertising.

