Warren Pohl's love for guitars, music made him 'a kind and generous man'

In July, Warren's brother Chris, an executive with the Philadelphia Phillies, reminisced about his brother with sportswriter Jim Salisbury for NBC Sports.

"Heaven just got a whole lot cooler with WP up there," Chris told Salisbury.

Pohl was born Jan. 31, 1952, in Staten Island, N.Y., and graduated in 1969 from Waterloo's Columbus High School. The lifelong musician retired from Sears Holding Corp., in Hoffman Estates, Ill., where he was manager of learning systems and operations. Previously he was manager of instructional design and learning technology for U.S. Cellular in Chicago.

He loved fishing but music was his passion, said his wife LuEllyn. Her husband's love for guitars and music "made him who he was — a kind and generous man."

As a young man, he and his friends sold their belongings and spent a month traveling through Europe. He never lost that sense of adventure, his wife said.

"It hit home last weekend when I visited Mississippi Palisades State Park in Savannah, Ill. We spent the last couple of years exploring along the Mississippi River. Warren loved taking the backroads to see the sights when going from point A to B. We always ended up stopping at some interesting places," she recalled.