Warbird Fly-In

The Black Hawk Radio Control Pilots will hold a Warbird Fly-in today at the club flying field on County Highway T-55 north of New Hartford.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The public is welcome, and both days are free.

Club members will fly scale models of military aircraft from World War I to the modern day, with an emphasis on World War II warbirds.

Donations will be collected to support the Waterloo chapter of the Disabled American Veterans. There will also be a raffle for an R/C airplane and gift cards donated by HobbyTown of Waterloo.

Lunch and soft drinks will be available on site.

