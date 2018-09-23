Letters to the Editor logo

 

WILLIAM TEAFORD

CEDAR FALLS -- I fully understand Roger Collins' recent letter about the controversy whether our military actions in Korea and Vietnam were wars or conflicts.

However, Korea must have been a war as President Trump just surrendered unconditionally to North Korea.

