"Wall of Love" End of Year Fundraiser

One person is dead following a roll-over crash on Thanksgiving Day in Waverly.
Authorities have upgraded charges against two people suspected in the December 2019 fatal robbery attempt in a downtown apartment.
A man inside the vehicle had injuries to his face from flying glass
Jurors deliberated Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning before convicting 45-year-old Denise Susanna O’Brien guilty of two counts of first-degree murder.
Authorities have released the identity of the man who was killed in a rollover crash in Waverly on Thanksgiving day.
WATERLOO – Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Sunday in Waterloo.
She pulled back, and the man pulled out a gun and pointed the weapon at her, prompting her to release the purse.
A Waterloo man was arrested following a chase with police Sunday night.
"To make an assertion that a deputy on the first floor makes us look bad, I take personal offense to, because I think that's bullsh--."
A Waterloo woman has been sentenced to prison for assisting a meth ring operated by her boyfriend