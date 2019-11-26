The passion for everything hygge may have cooled off, but it’s hard not to love that Scandia style — after all, it’s often described as “a home with heart.” Pronounced “hoo-ga,” hygge is a Danish word and style that encompasses coziness and the simple joys of life.
Those feelings of simplicity and comfort translate easily into York’s “Norlander” collection of wallcoverings featuring such winter themes as “Winter Branches” and “Wild Tundra.”
These can be paired with dried, natural holiday decorations from Thanksgiving through the holiday season. The company’s “Sure Strip” wallcoverings are completely removable.
Make a little holiday magic with trending Art Deco themes, adding glamour with glass beads and metallics, said Carol Miller, public relations and marketing manager for York. York is the first company to add recycled glass beads and sand to wallpaper. The handcrafting process may resemble a child’s glitter-and-glue project, but the results are grown-up gorgeous.
Miller said the unique wallcoverings make “for an elegant, luxurious holiday with gold and silver accents and cascading chandelier ornaments.”
York also offers removable peel-and-stick adhesive wall decals — Christmas messages and holiday themes — from RoomMates which can be used to do an accent wall for the holidays, then taken down in January.
