WATERLOO-Mayor Quentin Hart invites Waterloo residents and workforce to join him for the annual Walk Waterloo and Iowa Healthiest State Annual Walk at noon on Wednesday, October 6, starting at the Riverloop Expo Plaza.

Food trucks, live music and a host of vendors will also be on hand at the Expo Plaza to celebrate the annual walk and state initiative. Waterloo Leisure Services and the Healthy H2Loo initiative are sponsoring the event locally. Main Street Waterloo, Waterloo Center for the Arts, Waterloo Public Library, INRCOG, and Irving Elementary are also event partners.

To participate, register a company team, family, or group of friends as a Black Hawk County Walk by going to http://www.iowahealthieststate.com/events/annual-walk/.

Individuals may join the Walk Waterloo Walk already established on the website.

Those who register with the State Walk by September 6 may order Iowa Healthiest State tee shirts.

