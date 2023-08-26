Nearly 500,000 children headed back to public school this week. Our public schools give our children a great education and an opportunity to succeed and achieve their full potential. We know that especially in rural communities, public schools are the heart of our community.

Unfortunately, Gov. Reynolds and her MAGA Republicans chose to weaken our public schools by giving taxpayer money to private schools ($7,635 per student who were approved for vouchers). This year alone, Reynolds' voucher scheme diverts $142 million of our tax dollars to private schools. Of that money, $100 million goes to private school students who live in just 15 counties (mostly to Polk, Linn, Scott, Sioux, Black Hawk, Dubuque counties). Meanwhile, rural public schools remain underfunded and under-appreciated by MAGA Republicans.

Imagine what public schools would look like if legislators would invest $142 million of our taxpayer dollars into them -- 90% of Iowa's kids would have greater opportunities.

Elections matter. Vote for candidates who support public education and stop re-electing MAGA Republicans.

Karen Pratte, Waterville