STEVEN WIKERT
CEDAR FALLS --- Polling shows 40 percent of our voters consistently support the most evil, vindictive, dishonest, and corrupt person ever seen in the oval office. According to the Washington Post, as of Aug. 1, Trump has told 4,229 false or misleading claims.
Misogyny and sexual assault is an underling theme. It started with Trump’s self-admission on a video tape released prior to the 2016 election along with the most recent sexual assault allegations directed toward Brett Kavanaugh, Trump’s Supreme Court appointee.
Women nationwide should be insulted and outraged with the lack of empathy for numerous incidences that occur when men think they can dominate them in either a physical, mental, or sexual way.
So why do women in Trump’s rally audiences laugh while he mocks female sexual assault victims? What is happening to our country? What has happened to decent respect for others? What has happened to America’s morality? What has happened to honesty, the basic core of our democracy? How do we restore our constitutional “checks and balances?"
Most importantly, where is that other 60 percent of Americans on Election Day? Go to vote on Nov. 6 like your American way of life depends upon. Because it does.
