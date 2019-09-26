Volleyball clip art

College

AMERICAN RIVERS

Buena Vista def. Central 25-20, 25-18, 25-19

COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Illinois Central def. Southeastern 25-15, 25-23, 25-20

Prep

METRO

Waterloo Christian def. GMG 25-16, 25-18, 25-11

AREA

Don Bosco def. Tripoli, 13-25, 25-27, 25-16, 25-19, 17-15

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows def. Clear Lake 25-14, 25-11, 25-15

Humboldt def. Hampton-Dumont-CAL 25-11, 25-9, 25-19

North Iowa def. Mason City Newman 25-19, 25-18, 25-22

North Tama def. Colo-NESCO 25-11, 25-17, 25-16

