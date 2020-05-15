{{featured_button_text}}
Zikuda, Hayleigh

School: Waterloo West

Future plans: To attend Kirkwood for Culinary Arts

Accomplishments: Won Prostart Start Culinary competition twice

Extracurriculars: Did cheerleading, golf and culinary

Favorite quote: I’m working on it

Favorite memory: Winning State culinary and going to Nationals in Rhode Island

Advice to future generations: Work hard

Parents' names: Mike and Jean Zikuda

