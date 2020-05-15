Zikuda, Hayleigh

School: Waterloo West
Future plans: To attend Kirkwood for Culinary Arts
Accomplishments: Won Prostart Start Culinary competition twice
Extracurriculars: Did cheerleading, golf and culinary
Favorite quote: I’m working on it
Favorite memory: Winning State culinary and going to Nationals in Rhode Island
Advice to future generations: Work hard
Parents' names: Mike and Jean Zikuda
