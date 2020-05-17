School: Dunkerton High School
Future plans: Elisha has been accepted to the Electronics Engineering Technology program at Hawkeye Community College. In addition, he signed with the RedTail track and field program to compete beginning during the fall 2020 season.
Accomplishments: Hawkeye Community College athletic scholarship recipient, football All District Defensive Back, and basketball Defensive MVP. Qualified 2018, Dunkerton 800# Club
Extracurriculars: Elisha has participated in track and field, where he qualified for the Drake Relays and the state track meet 4X100 meter relay. Elisha was also a member of the cross country, basketball and football teams. He also participated in band, choir, honor choir and the school play. Elisha also volunteered as an umpire for youth baseball and was a member of the Waverly Embassy youth group.
Favorite quote: "You never know how strong you are, until being strong is the only choice you have." -Bob Marley
Favorite memory: Elisha's best memory of his high school years included muddy, cold nights on the football field.
Advice to future generations: To learn from your mistakes, you have to keep fighting no matter what. Life is all about choices and your mistakes do not define you.
Parents' names: Robert and Nicole Schuety
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.