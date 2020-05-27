{{featured_button_text}}
Worthley, Olivia

School: Waterloo West High School

Future plans: I plan to attend Hawkeye Community College in the fall to play soccer and obtain my liberal arts degree. After that, I plan to attend a 4 year University to major in Education and minor in Social Work.

Accomplishments: 4.0 all through high school 3 year varsity starter for girls soccer Graduated a semester early

Extracurriculars: Waterloo Youth City Council Club Soccer Working at A to Z daycare throughout my senior year

Favorite quote: "If you think your dreams are crazy, show them what crazy dreams can do." -Julie Ertz, US Women's National Soccer Team

Favorite memory: All the trips we had to away games as a soccer team. The bus rides were my favorite.

Advice to future generations: Never take anything for granted. You never know when and how soon things will come to an end. Cherish every moment.

Parents' names: Krista Dreyer (Mom) Alex Dreyer (Stepdad) Chris Worthley (Dad)

