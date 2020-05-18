{{featured_button_text}}

School: West High School

Future plans: Attend the University of Iowa for the Pre- Physical Therapy program, then enter the Graduate Program for Physical Therapy.

Accomplishments: Jaden received his CNA through the Waterloo Success Center Lettered in cross country Lettered in theater/drama Two Academic letters

Extracurriculars: Jaden was a part of the LINK crew his senior year He ran cross country all four years and lettered He played violin in the orchestra all four years He was on the flag team for two years He was a member of speech/theater and took part in All-state improv group Teaching assistant his senior year

Favorite memory: Going to All-State with my inprov group

Advice to future generations: Don't be scared - get out there and try it!

Parents' names: Kristin Klinger

