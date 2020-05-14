School: Dunkerton High School
Future plans: Attending University of Northern Iowa as a business major.
Accomplishments: Co-Class President Division One Soloist Varsity Track Varsity Softball Varsity Basketball Varsity Cheer State Speech Participant
Extracurriculars: Basketball Track Softball Cheer National Honor Society Student Council Individual Speech Large Group Speech Musical Show Choir All-State Youth Action Council
Favorite quote: You're past doesn't define you. Only your present and your future. If your life is screwed up, stop making excuses. What are you going to do about it today. -Ingrid Weir
Favorite memory: Freshman year when we were doing a homecoming float at Kayla's and it was dark outside. We were in her back yard and Zach Fager tackled me and I sprained my ankle because he didn't know it was me. He thought it was one of the boys. I'll forever love that memory.
Advice to future generations: Things are going to be hard, and you're going to want to give up and quit. Where you come from doesn't define who you can be and what you have the capability of being. Every single person has potential it's just how bad you want it. So don't worry about what people think of you right now because you never know how the wheels will turn in the future.
Parents' names: Allison Hernandez and Cleotha Wilder
