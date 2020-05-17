{{featured_button_text}}

School: Denver High School

Future plans: Attend UNI and double major in Physics and Mathematics. Would hope to get a career at NASA when done.

Accomplishments: A.A. in Liberal Arts from Hawkeye Community College Boys State Attendee Eagle Scout Candidate

Extracurriculars: Cross Country, Bowling, Wrestling, Soccer, Baseball and Boy Scouts

Favorite quote: If you like water, then already like 72% of me.

Favorite memory: Senior Runs in Cross Country. With everything going on I am grateful for those memories of hanging out with other seniors.

Advice to future generations: Get all the college classes you can in high school. It pays off in less classes later.

Parents' names: Trevor and Dawn Wiebbecke

