School: Denver High School
Future plans: Attend UNI and double major in Physics and Mathematics. Would hope to get a career at NASA when done.
Accomplishments: A.A. in Liberal Arts from Hawkeye Community College Boys State Attendee Eagle Scout Candidate
Extracurriculars: Cross Country, Bowling, Wrestling, Soccer, Baseball and Boy Scouts
Favorite quote: If you like water, then already like 72% of me.
Favorite memory: Senior Runs in Cross Country. With everything going on I am grateful for those memories of hanging out with other seniors.
Advice to future generations: Get all the college classes you can in high school. It pays off in less classes later.
Parents' names: Trevor and Dawn Wiebbecke
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.