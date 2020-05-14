{{featured_button_text}}

School: Denver High School and Hawkeye Community College (AA in Liberal Arts)

Future plans: Double major in Physics and Mathematics at the University of Northern Iowa. He would love to work for NASA in research and development.

Accomplishments: Jourdan Mentor Scholarship in Physics $3,000 two-year

Extracurriculars: Participated in sports (cross country, wrestling, soccer, baseball) State Speech (Large and Individual) Attended Boys State Will earn Eagle Scout in the next month

Favorite quote: If you like water, you already like 72% of me!

Favorite memory: Cross country, senior year, going out on runs that just involved the seniors. It was great to go to the river and just relax after a run. Great day. I feel like this may be the last real time since graduation and prom may not happen.

Advice to future generations: If you want it work hard and don't slack. You never know when that might be your grade.

Parents' names: Trevor & Dawn Wiebbecke

