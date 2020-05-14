School: Denver High School and Hawkeye Community College (AA in Liberal Arts)
Future plans: Double major in Physics and Mathematics at the University of Northern Iowa. He would love to work for NASA in research and development.
Accomplishments: Jourdan Mentor Scholarship in Physics $3,000 two-year
Extracurriculars: Participated in sports (cross country, wrestling, soccer, baseball) State Speech (Large and Individual) Attended Boys State Will earn Eagle Scout in the next month
Favorite quote: If you like water, you already like 72% of me!
Favorite memory: Cross country, senior year, going out on runs that just involved the seniors. It was great to go to the river and just relax after a run. Great day. I feel like this may be the last real time since graduation and prom may not happen.
Advice to future generations: If you want it work hard and don't slack. You never know when that might be your grade.
Parents' names: Trevor & Dawn Wiebbecke
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.