Ulrich, Marissa

School: Denver High School
Future plans: Attend the University of Iowa for business.
Accomplishments: 200 hours of community service. Girls' state. Honor choir. Iowa Ambassadors of Music. Junior Achievement Titan Challenge scholarship, Black Hawk County Farm Bureau scholarship, Deb Smith Photography scholarship, Iowa Academic Success Scholarship, AIB College of Business Scholarship.
Extracurriculars: Golf, decathalon, choir, student leadership team, choir leadership team, student council, Cyclone Achievement Club, group speech, individual speech, 4-H.
Favorite quote: Follow your heart, unless your heart is bad with directions. Spongebob
Favorite memory: Decorating halls for homecoming senior year.
Advice to future generations: Make friends, not enemies.
Parents' names: Dave and Dee Ulrich
