School: denver community highschool
Future plans: Attend the University of Northern Iowa
Accomplishments: All district and All state football player Shrine Bowl Participant Leadership Award in Football
Extracurriculars: Football Rugby Golf Basketball
Favorite quote: Only you can control how hard you work.
Favorite memory: Walking off the field with my teammates at the last home football game senior year
Advice to future generations: Work hard on and off the field.
Parents' names: Chad and Leslie Tierney
