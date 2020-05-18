{{featured_button_text}}

School: denver community highschool

Future plans: Attend the University of Northern Iowa

Accomplishments: All district and All state football player Shrine Bowl Participant Leadership Award in Football

Extracurriculars: Football Rugby Golf Basketball

Favorite quote: Only you can control how hard you work.

Favorite memory: Walking off the field with my teammates at the last home football game senior year

Advice to future generations: Work hard on and off the field.

Parents' names: Chad and Leslie Tierney

