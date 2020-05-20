{{featured_button_text}}
Stotser, Braydon

School: Cedar Falls High School

Future plans: Enter an apprenticeship, travel.

Accomplishments: Graduated!

Favorite memory: Playing cards with my friends.

Advice to future generations: Nothing is as hard as it looks. Don't give up hope and keep on going.

Parents' names: Tony and Megan Johnson

