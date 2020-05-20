School: East Waterloo High School
Future plans: Attend Upper Iowa University and get Elementary Education Degree and coaching Certification.
Accomplishments: 5 Year Varsity softball, 4year All-metro Softball, 2 year all MVC Conference softball, 1 year All-State Softball
Extracurriculars: Coaching youth Softball, playing softball, Public speaking is my Favorite!!
Favorite quote: You miss 100% of the shots you Don’t take
Favorite memory: Bus rides home after a game with my Teamates
Advice to future generations: Do every activity you can, whether it’s comfortable or not you can’t get those memories back
Parents' names: Tj Stocks ,Bryn Stocks
