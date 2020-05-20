{{featured_button_text}}

School: East Waterloo High School

Future plans: Attend Upper Iowa University and get Elementary Education Degree and coaching Certification.

Accomplishments: 5 Year Varsity softball, 4year All-metro Softball, 2 year all MVC Conference softball, 1 year All-State Softball

Extracurriculars: Coaching youth Softball, playing softball, Public speaking is my Favorite!!

Favorite quote: You miss 100% of the shots you Don’t take

Favorite memory: Bus rides home after a game with my Teamates

Advice to future generations: Do every activity you can, whether it’s comfortable or not you can’t get those memories back

Parents' names: Tj Stocks ,Bryn Stocks

