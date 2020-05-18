{{featured_button_text}}

School: Denver Community Schools

Future plans: I plan on attending the University of Iowa for pre - medicine

Accomplishments: I held high honor roll throughout the entirety of my high school career

Extracurriculars: I have been involved in football for 2 years and wrestling and golf for 4 years

Favorite memory: Any time it got to spend with all of my friends was always a great memory

Advice to future generations: Enjoy what you have while you have it, things can change so fast so just remember to take it all in while you still can

Parents' names: JD and Jamie Steck

