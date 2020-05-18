School: Denver Community Schools
Future plans: I plan on attending the University of Iowa for pre - medicine
Accomplishments: I held high honor roll throughout the entirety of my high school career
Extracurriculars: I have been involved in football for 2 years and wrestling and golf for 4 years
Favorite memory: Any time it got to spend with all of my friends was always a great memory
Advice to future generations: Enjoy what you have while you have it, things can change so fast so just remember to take it all in while you still can
Parents' names: JD and Jamie Steck
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.