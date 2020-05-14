{{featured_button_text}}

School: Dunkerton HS

Future plans: I will be attending UNI, and majoring in Social Work.

Accomplishments: Running at State track my sophomore year. Maintaining good grades, while being a multi sport athlete.

Extracurriculars: I played volleyball, basketball, track and softball through out my high school Career. I was also a member of National Honor Society.

Favorite quote: In the middle of every difficulty lies opportunity.

Favorite memory: Attending sporting events with my friends our 4 year trip to Chicago Running in the Distance medley at the state track meet my sophomore year. Breaking the 4X4 record at our school

Advice to future generations: Do not procrastinate, get your work done on time. Don't take high school for granted, you never know when your last day is. #COVID-19

Parents' names: Eli and Amber Shimp

