School: Dunkerton HS
Future plans: I will be attending UNI, and majoring in Social Work.
Accomplishments: Running at State track my sophomore year. Maintaining good grades, while being a multi sport athlete.
Extracurriculars: I played volleyball, basketball, track and softball through out my high school Career. I was also a member of National Honor Society.
Favorite quote: In the middle of every difficulty lies opportunity.
Favorite memory: Attending sporting events with my friends our 4 year trip to Chicago Running in the Distance medley at the state track meet my sophomore year. Breaking the 4X4 record at our school
Advice to future generations: Do not procrastinate, get your work done on time. Don't take high school for granted, you never know when your last day is. #COVID-19
Parents' names: Eli and Amber Shimp
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.