Schwenneker, Grace

School: Hudson High School

Future plans: Attending Hawkeye Community College to complete her associate degree and then the University of Northern Iowa to study English Education.

Accomplishments: Grace recently received a Hudson Educational Fund Fine Arts Scholarship for academic excellence and her excellent participation in music, drama and theatre.

Extracurriculars: Football and basketball cheerleader, varsity softball, spring musical, show choir, newspaper and yearbook staff, House groups through Prairie Lakes Church.

Parents' names: Steve and Jennifer Hottle

