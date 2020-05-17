Schultz, Jadyn

School: Independence Jr/Sr High School
Future plans: Attend Upper Iowa University to study Biology pursuing a career in Physical Therapy
Accomplishments: National Honor Society Silver Cord Honoree WaMac 2nd Team Cross Country WaMac Honorable Mention Basketball 2X State Track Qualifier
Extracurriculars: Cross Country - 4 years Basketball - 4 years Track & Field - 4 years Softball - 4 years
Favorite memory: Home Football Games
Parents' names: Brad and Brandy Schultz
