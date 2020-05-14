{{featured_button_text}}
Schmidt, Stephanie

School: Dunkerton High School

Future plans: Stephanie is going to attend the University of Iowa as an open major in hope to later get a degree in early childhood education

Accomplishments: Stephanie has been top 5 of her class every year in high school and maintained a 3.8-4.0 gpa throughout all 4 years. She was also apart of Dunkerton’s National Honor Society.

Extracurriculars: Stephanie was very active in extracurriculars. She participated in band, choir, track, volleyball, drama, and cheerleading.

Favorite quote: “I am ready to face any challenge that is foolish enough to face me” Dwight Schrute

Favorite memory: Cheering at the boys basketball substate game junior year

Advice to future generations: Never take advantage of the short time you have in high school, it goes by very fast and you will miss it when it is gone.

Parents' names: Daniel and Cassandra Schmidt

