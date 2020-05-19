{{featured_button_text}}
Sadler, Breanna

School: Denver High School

Future plans: I will be attending the University of Northern Iowa to study Biology.

Accomplishments: Four-year member of Cyclone Achievement Club. Lettered in Sports & Academics. 

Extracurriculars: Basketball & Track

Favorite quote: "Do you ever wonder if we make the moments in our lives, or if the moments in our lives make us?" ~ Lucas Scott

Favorite memory: My basketball team making it to state my senior year.

Advice to future generations: Enjoy every moment

Parents' names: Steve & Angie Sadler

Lettered in Sports & Academics

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments