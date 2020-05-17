Rodriguez-Duran, Pedro

School: University of Iowa
Future plans: start career in the engineering field.
Accomplishments: SHPE Membership Award
Extracurriculars: SHPE Member 3D Modeling Club Member
Favorite quote: Life is too short not to try.
Favorite memory: Senior Design Class meetings. All of them.
Advice to future generations: Keep trying and don't give up. Dont be afraid to fail, even if you do, fail forward.
Parents' names: Martha and Pedro Rodriguez
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.