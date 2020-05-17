{{featured_button_text}}
Rodriguez-Duran, Pedro

School: University of Iowa

Future plans: start career in the engineering field.

Accomplishments: SHPE Membership Award

Extracurriculars: SHPE Member 3D Modeling Club Member

Favorite quote: Life is too short not to try.

Favorite memory: Senior Design Class meetings. All of them.

Advice to future generations: Keep trying and don't give up. Dont be afraid to fail, even if you do, fail forward.

Parents' names: Martha and Pedro Rodriguez

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments