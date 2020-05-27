{{featured_button_text}}
Ristau, Leah

School: Denver High School

Future plans: Attend Wartburg College to study Accounting and Business Administration.

Accomplishments: KWWL Best of Class, Iowa Governor's Scholar, Academic All-State, NICL Academic All-Conference, Seal of Biliteracy

Extracurriculars: Cross Country, Wrestling manager, Golf, Band, and Student Council

Favorite quote: "Your life is your story, and the adventure ahead of you is the journey to fulfill your own purpose and potential." -Kerry Washington

Favorite memory: Going to State Cross Country my senior year with my team.

Parents' names: Chris & Tina Ristau

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments