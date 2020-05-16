{{featured_button_text}}
Reynolds, Alexander

School: Hudson High School

Future plans: Persue college at the University of Northern Iowa

Accomplishments: Presidential Scholars Program Nominee 2020 Des Moines Register Academic All-State Student 2020 Best of Class Award Governor’s Scholar Recognition Waterloo Courier Top Graduate H.E.A. Lois West Scholarship HEF Music Boosters HEF Raymond and Verjean Busching John Philip Sousa Award James W. and Jvone E. Maxwell Memorial NICL Academic Honor Graduate University of Northern Iowa Presidential Scholarship Nominee Panther Impact Award UNI-T.E.D Scholarship

Extracurriculars: Show choir Choir Chamber Choir Band Jazz band Pep Band Soccer Football All State Choir Musical Play Student Council National Honor Society Student Lunch Advisory Committee

Favorite quote: "Smile and wave boys, just smile and wave." ~Skipper from Penguins of Madagascar

Favorite memory: Getting locked out of a musical rehearsal because I was late from Trick-Or-Treating with my best friend. It was freshman year.

Advice to future generations: Nothing is worth sacrificing what you believe in.

Parents' names: Keith and Karen Reynolds

