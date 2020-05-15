Reilly, Alissa

School: Independence Jr senior high
Future plans: opening own daycare
Extracurriculars: I did my internship at kidsville, east elementary in my younger brothers class, and then I did it at the police department (but wasn't what I liked), so then I went to st . John's where I work
Favorite quote: Live the mustang way.
Favorite memory: None
Advice to future generations: Make sure you turn assignments in on time.
Parents' names: Mike and Amy Reilly
