Reilly, Alissa

School: Independence Jr senior high

Future plans: opening own daycare

Extracurriculars: I did my internship at kidsville, east elementary in my younger brothers class, and then I did it at the police department (but wasn't what I liked), so then I went to st . John's where I work

Favorite quote: Live the mustang way.

Favorite memory: None

Advice to future generations: Make sure you turn assignments in on time.

Parents' names: Mike and Amy Reilly

