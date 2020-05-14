{{featured_button_text}}
Ray, Tayden

School: Independence high school

Future plans: Attending Hibbing Community College playing volleyball and softball

Extracurriculars: Softball and volleyball

Favorite quote: “I’m happy everyday I wake up”

Favorite memory: Being the new girl at school and making new friends.

Advice to future generations: Enjoy the times you have in high school because you never know what is going to happen, also have fun.

Parents' names: Alicia Ray

