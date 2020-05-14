Ray, Tayden

School: Independence high school
Future plans: Attending Hibbing Community College playing volleyball and softball
Extracurriculars: Softball and volleyball
Favorite quote: “I’m happy everyday I wake up”
Favorite memory: Being the new girl at school and making new friends.
Advice to future generations: Enjoy the times you have in high school because you never know what is going to happen, also have fun.
Parents' names: Alicia Ray
