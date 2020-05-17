{{featured_button_text}}
Rathe, Kayla

School: Dunkerton High School

Future plans: Attend Hawkeye Community College to get a degree in Liberal Arts, then transfer to the University of Northern Iowa to pursue a degree in exercise science.

Accomplishments: Volleyball Iowa Star Conference Honorable Mention, Outstanding Achievement in Science, Vocal Music Award, Speech & Drama Award, Varsity letter in volleyball, basketball, golf, and softball, Top 5 in the class, Distinguished Athletic Achievement for Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, National Honor Society Vice President, Class Officer, Co-valedictorian Athletic Boosters Scholarship, Don and Alice McDougall Scholarship, Ted Turner Memorial Scholarship

Extracurriculars: Volleyball, basketball, golf, softball, choir, show choir, musical, student senate, National Honor Society, Lutheran Youth Organization, 4H

Favorite quote: "A failure is not always a mistake. It may simply be the best one can do under the circumstances. The real mistake is to stop trying." -B.F. Skinner

Favorite memory: The 4 year trip to Chicago, making memories with my best friends, and having fun with my teachers every day at school!

Advice to future generations: Don't quit something because it's too hard. Step out of your comfort zone and try new things!

Parents' names: Jon & Ronda Rathe

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments